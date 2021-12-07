Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.