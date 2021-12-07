Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,328,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.