Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,540,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

