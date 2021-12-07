Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after acquiring an additional 389,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 327,978 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Fortis stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

