Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $1,165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $2,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,035 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

