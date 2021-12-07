Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 1,750.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Information Services Group worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 321.6% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 182,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

