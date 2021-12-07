Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $512.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

