Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

