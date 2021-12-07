Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

