Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,280,109. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

SWAV stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average of $196.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

