Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $264,737,000. Amundi bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,790,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.58, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

