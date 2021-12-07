Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $35,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1,822.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,870. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

