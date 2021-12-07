Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.