Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.87. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

