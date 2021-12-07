Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $293.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.94 and a twelve month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.