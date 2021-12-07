Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.