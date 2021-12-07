Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $353,600.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE HTH traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,565. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
