Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $353,600.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,565. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

