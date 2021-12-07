HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 20,639 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

