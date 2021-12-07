Hive Price Tops $1.75 (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $666.84 million and approximately $167.26 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 382,050,222 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.