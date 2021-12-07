HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

TSE:HLS traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.00. 32,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,365. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

