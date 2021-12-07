Holger Bartel Sells 3,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 93,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,652. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.