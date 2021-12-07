Holger Bartel Sells 4,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 93,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

