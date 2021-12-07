Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 1.3%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.89 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.08). 82,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 262,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.12).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOWL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of £395.86 million and a P/E ratio of -16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,489.06).

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

