HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells $79,969.60 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $79,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

