Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 45.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 51.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 250.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 332,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 237,729 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 6,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,039. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.