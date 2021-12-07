Honest Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Honest has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $5,917.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.08462927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00084393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,056.18 or 1.01019136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

