Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

