Horizon Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,338,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.