Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMHC. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

