Howard Dvorkin Buys 24,974 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 24,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 38,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,390. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

