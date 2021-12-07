Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

