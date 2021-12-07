H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Down 1.7%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 28,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,928,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several analysts have commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.