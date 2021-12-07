Humaniq Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $51,432.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.