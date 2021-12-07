Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,014 shares during the quarter. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for about 39.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 57.87% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $59,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

