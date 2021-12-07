HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Cap of $95.28 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00224222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.