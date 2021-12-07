Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.62 or 0.00016992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $103.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00210437 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

