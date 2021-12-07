Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.70

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $30.20. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 4,240 shares traded.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Husqvarna AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.