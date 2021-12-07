Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 110,329 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 840,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $3,132,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

