HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $557,248.86 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $557,248.86 and $92,718.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002308 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00064047 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

