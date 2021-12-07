Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). 3,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 64,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.53).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.48. The stock has a market cap of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

