Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.39).

HYVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HYVE stock traded up GBX 4.09 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 95.04 ($1.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.45. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

