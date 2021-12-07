iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.07. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

IAFNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

