Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $9,611.15 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9,611.15 or 0.18958402 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and $4,542.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

