Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 366,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 359,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Icanic Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

