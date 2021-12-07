Idle Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,829.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $34,829.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00005369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,061.67 or 1.01133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,893,037 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

