iExec RLC Price Reaches $3.33 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $266.25 million

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC's total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC's official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC's official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

