IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.55 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.55 ($0.18). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18), with a volume of 6,893 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.55.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($614.76).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

