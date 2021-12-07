IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $47.94

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $51.05. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 707 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

