IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.43 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.93.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.