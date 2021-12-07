Ignition Market Cap Reaches $70,166.19 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 207.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 82.8% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $70,166.19 and approximately $129.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,097.29 or 0.99707830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.22 or 0.00923921 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,498,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,645 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.